Lander Police: Hit and Run Driver Caught, cited; Runaway reported

The Lander Police Report received 6/15/23
All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law
June 12
8:46 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – Served an arrest warrant on Thomas Shakespeare, 40, Arapahoe, at the Detention Center
2:16 p.m. 725 Main St. Mr. D’s Food Center – Travis Lucas, 53, Lander, cited for Hit and Run and backing into another vehicle and leaving.
9:54 p.m. 151 North 9th Street, Western Apartments – Three kids were reportedly throwing rocks at a new car. The group was contacted and warned.
June 13
11:20 a.m. Highway 789 at East Main Street – A two vehicle crash was reported with road blockage and one vehicle rolling down the hill. No injuries.
5:56 p.m. 460 Railroad Avenue – A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
June 14
1:15 p.m. 400 North 8th at Amoretti – A mailbox was found in the middle of the street. It was picked up and placed back on its post.
4:49 p.m. 100 block Jefferson – A 16-year-old boy was signed as a runaway.