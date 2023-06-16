Lander Police: Hit and Run Driver Caught, cited; Runaway reported

The Lander Police Report received 6/15/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

June 12

8:46 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – Served an arrest warrant on Thomas Shakespeare, 40, Arapahoe, at the Detention Center

2:16 p.m. 725 Main St. Mr. D’s Food Center – Travis Lucas, 53, Lander, cited for Hit and Run and backing into another vehicle and leaving.

9:54 p.m. 151 North 9th Street, Western Apartments – Three kids were reportedly throwing rocks at a new car. The group was contacted and warned.

June 13

11:20 a.m. Highway 789 at East Main Street – A two vehicle crash was reported with road blockage and one vehicle rolling down the hill. No injuries.

5:56 p.m. 460 Railroad Avenue – A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

June 14

1:15 p.m. 400 North 8th at Amoretti – A mailbox was found in the middle of the street. It was picked up and placed back on its post.

4:49 p.m. 100 block Jefferson – A 16-year-old boy was signed as a runaway.