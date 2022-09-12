Lander Police: Fighting Citations at LVHS; Minor caught Driving Drunk

Lander Police Report from 9/9/22to 9/12/22 at 0700 Hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Two males, ages 14 and 15, were cited for fighting at 8:09 a.m. at Lander Valley High School

Loulinda Cadotte, 44, Lander, was arrested on a Probation and Parole Hold at 2:34 p.m. in the 1200 block of Main Street.

Cedric Shakespeare, 36, Jackson, WY, was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 7:07 a.m. in the 100 block of Jefferson Street.

Tristan Wesaw, 24, Fort Washakie, was cited for Possession of Marijuana, No Drivers License, No Registration, Window Tint and No insurance following a traffic stop at Clinchard and West Lane at 6:12 p.m.

A 15-year-old male of Lander was arrested at 9 p.m. on the 10th for Driving While Under the Influence, Minor In Possession, Speeding, No Drivers License and an Open Container in the 600 block of Fremont Street

Martin Blackburn, Jr.,18, Lander, was served a Fremont County Warrant and bond was posted at 10:33 pm on the 11th

Patrol calls:

A dog chasing chickens in the 200 block of Jefferson Street was picked up by its owner at 10:34 a.m.

A resident of the Lander Apartments in the 300 block of Main Street reported someone had broken into his apartment and slept there overnight. Nothing was missing. A window was open that had been left unlocked.