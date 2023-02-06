Lander Police: Extradition Warrant Executed; Firearm left behind after Bar Fight

Lander Police Department Report from 0700 hours on 2/3/23 to 0700 hours on 2/6/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 3

8:24 a.m. Fremont County Detention Center – Alisa Kilcrease, 21, Ethete, was served a LPD warrant at the jail

11:28 a.m. – Lander Valley High School – Per the School Resource Officer’s request, all persons involved in a disturbance, including their parents, were warned. Police were told the parents would handle the situation.

12:04 p.m. 725 Main Street – Toorey Hill,21, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication, Shoplifting and Possession of Marijuana.

3:57 p.m. North First Street – A U.S. Mail truck struck a fence. A report was made.

6:35 756 Jefferson Street, Lander Middle School – A parent called wanting to talk with an officer as she had found writings in a book threatening to kill her son. A report had not been completed.

February 4

3:40 p.m. North Third at Main Street – A non-reportable two-vehicle crash was called in . A report was taken.

10:56 p.m. 1320 Bishop Randall Drive – Adrian Addison, 24, Ethete, arrested on an extradition warrant from U.S. Marshal’s Office

February 5

8:35 p.m. 808 Main Street – People who were fighting in the bar were kicked out and one of them left behind a firearm and other items. The gun and items were logged into to evidence until the owner is located.