Lander Police: Domestic Assault Arrest; Code Violation on Overgrown Weeds Reported; Drug Paraphernalia Found

Lander Police Blotter – 6-3-22 to 6-6-22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Alison Baur, 29, Lander, arrested on a LPD warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine at 10:56 p.m. on 6/4 in the 1100 block of Main Street

Hannah Reed, 29, Lander, arrested for Domestic Assault at 11:59 p.m. on 6/4 in the 300 block of Market Street

Jamie Slinkart, 44, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication at 1:32 a.m. on 6/5 in the 800 block of Main Street

Patrol Calls:

A code violation for “out of hand” weeds was reported in the 500 block of Cross Street at 10:53 .m. on 6/3

A vehicle pulling a trailer struck a parked vehicle with the trailer at 11:51 a.m. on 6/3 in the 800 block of South 6th Street.

A non-reportable vehicle collision was reported in the drive through lane in the 8100 block of Highway 789 at 3:12 p.m. on 6/3,

A resident of Australia was in a vehicle crash with a rental and was taken to SageWest Lander Hospital for treatment. The hospital requested a courtesy ride for the patient to a hotel at 9:02 p.m. on 6/3.

A cosmetic bag full of alleged needles and drug paraphernalia was found in the 700 block of Main Street at 11:04 p.m. on 6/3. The bag was turned over to the LPD.

A hit-and-run fender bender was reported at 1:48 a.m. on 6/5 in the alley in the 900 block of Main Street.

A deer vs vehicle crash was reported at 1:53 a.m. on 6/5 at the intersection of Highway 789 and Chittim Road. No injuries. Status of the deer was not known.

The theft of a vehicle from the 400 block of Wood Street was reported on 6/5 at 1:57 p.m. A vehicle description was not provided. At 8:45 p.m. the vehicle was recovered but the owner said the vehicle “was bad” and wanted to press charges.

A complaint was filed with the LPD from a resident in the 700 block of Garfield after a female subject in a gold colored Mercedes urinated in her yard by the alley. The incident was reported at 7:45 p.m.

A 2014 Chrysler 200 was reported stolen at 6:28 p.m. from the 100 block of Popo Agie Street.