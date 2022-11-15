Lander Police: Domestic Abuse Arrest; Bullying reported; Sexual Assault Alleged

Lander Police Report from 11/9/22 to 0700 hours on 11/14/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

November 10

10:05 a.m. 100 block main Street. Simple Assault. An 18-year-old Lander male was cited for assault on a female

2:47 p.m. Disorderly at 615 Popo Agie. A custody dispute was reported outside Gannett Peak Elementary School, It was a verbal confrontation. No law enforcement action was taken.

4:40 p.m. Domestic Abuse, 600 block Main Street. A 36-year-old male, Jackson Cedric Shakespeare, was arrested for Domestic Violence.

9:19 p.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO. Robert Friday, 39, St. Stephens, arrested for Public Intoxication

November 11

9:14 a.m. 200 Block Mount Arter Loop. Marty Moore, 41, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication

11:26 p.m. Lander Middle School. A bullying incident was reported. The school handled the incident.

3:36 p.m. Lander MIddle School. A 13-year-old male was cited for Possession of Marijuana.

5:12 p.m. 800 Block Main Street. Wendell Surrell, 24, Fort Washakie, arrested on a LPD Warrant

November 12

1:20 a.m. 1300 Main Street. Donald Warren, 30, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana and a LPD Warrant

November 13

9:29a.m. Lander Valley High School. Officials were contacted who then contacted parents about a drug issue and suicide threat by a student.

November 14

4:31 p.m. Lander area. A male subject stated he was sexually assaulted by an uncle. The claim is under investigation.