Lander Police: Cats captured with Live Trap; Violent Shoplifter Sought; Scammer in Virginia targeted local woman

The Lander Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 8

1:37 p.m. 400 Garfield St. – A 27-year-old male of Lander, Matthew Chingman, was arrested for Public Intoxication

1:49 p.m. North 4th at Main – A two vehicle crash was reported. There were no injuries.

2:58 p.m. 8100 Highway789 – An abandoned tent site was discovered on the side of the River. No law enforcement action was needed.

4:02 p.m. Asron Mullenix, 47, Lander, was arrested for Domestic Violence and on a Fremont County Warrant

8:26 p.m. 600 North 10th Street at Clinchard – Carlo Shakespear – 39, Lander, was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.

8:59 p.m. 300 block Eugene St. – A 10 year old child playing on a car fell off. The child was transported to the hospital to be checked.

June 12

8:46 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – Thomas Shakespeare, 40, Arapahoe, was served a LPD warrant at the county detention center.

2:16 p.m. 725 Main Street – Travis Lucas, 53, Lander, cited for Hit and Run in a parking lot.

June 14

7:38 a.m. Bellvue Street – The Lander PD said a report that cats were being baited and killed on this street was totally unfounded. The LPD said a resident had a live cat trap on their property to catch cats at large.

3:15 p.m. 100 block North 9th – A code violation was reported. The resident was warned.

7:25 p.m. 1 Golf Course Drive – A vehicle was struck in the parking lot. Owners exchanged information. A report was generated for insurance purposes.

7:31 p.m. 250 Lincoln Street, LPD – Korby Kennedy, 27, Lander, posted bond on a LPD Warrant.

8:15 a.m. 600 East Main – Timothy Sadler, 56, West Virginia, was arrested for Public Intoxication

10:14 p.m. North 9th Street, Western Apartments – A 17-year-old male of Fort Washakie was arrested on two Fremont County Warrants and one LPD Warrant plus being a Minor In Possession of Alcohol.

June 15

12:49 p.m. 725 Main Street – Mr. D’s Food Center – A violent shoplifter was reported. Anyone who recognizes the man in the following photo is asked to contact Officer Jacob Halsmer at 307-33-3131 and refer to case number L23-01988. You may remain anonymous.

June 16

1:18 p.m. Smith St. – The LPD was assisting law enforcement from the State of Virginia on a scam case. An elderly lady from Lander had been sending money to Virginia. The woman was contacted by the LPD.

2:02 p.m. 275 Grand View Dr. Bomgaars – A bag of suspected controlled substances was located and turned over to the LPD.

June 18

2:01 a.m. – 100 block Jefferson Street – Terrell Felter, 25, Ethete, was arrested for Public Intoxication

1-:45 a.m. 135 East Main, Maverik Country Store – A vehicle break-in was reported. A cell phone charger was stolen.

3:41 p.m. Jefferson Street Skate Park – A black and red scooter was taken by two boys. Suspects are unknown.

6:52 p.m. 405 Fremont Street – Gary Moon, 43, Arapahoe, was arrested for Public Intoxication and on a LPD Warrant

1:17 p.m. SageWest Hospital – A 2-year-old child was brought in by its mother who suspected the child was a victim of sexual abuse in Hot Springs County. The LPD is assisting the Thermopolis PD with an investigation.