Lander Police Blotter: Pair Tore up Motel Room; Dog impounded

The Lander Police Blotter from April 15 through 7 a.m. on April 18

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Phoenix Eric Rodriguez, 28 and Raymundo Perez, 31, cited for Property Destruction after damaging motel rooms at the Pronghorn Lodge in Lander. The report came in at 9:39 a.m. on the 15th.

A17-year-old male from Douglas, WY was arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:14 p.m. at North 1st and Washakie Street on the 16th

Jared S. Tyler, 29, St. Stephens was served an arrest warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 10:28 a.m. on the 17th.

Aaron L. C’Hair, 44, Ethete, was served an arrest warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 4:26 p.m. on the 17th.

A 12-year-old male of Lander was cited for Tobacco Use at the Lander Middle School at 12:09 p.m. on the 18th.

Patrol Calls:

A complaint of an attempted arson at Lander Valley High School was called in at 10:40 a.m. on the 15th. A police report indicated the school would handle the incident.

It must be spring. A vehicle was “egged” on South Second Street with a report made at 2:05 p.m. on the 15th.

A noise complaint of people yelling came in at 2:49 a.m. on the 16th from a room at the Pronghorn Lodge. It was a loud television movie playing in the room. Occupants were advised to turn the volume down.

A report was called in at 3:09 p.m. on the 16th about an unattended child left in a vehicle parked in the Safeway Parking lot.

A party reported that two kittens were possibly thrown out of a vehicle in the 400 block of Fremont Street at 5:05 p.m. on the 17th.

Information on a reported family fight at 6:48 p.m. on the 17th on North Second Street was referred to the County Attorney’s Office.

A loud fight between a male and female couple was verbal only, the two were warned at 8:08 a.m. on the18th at the Blue Ridge Apartments.

A neighbor of a residence on Canyon Street found their neighbor deceased. The County Coroner’s Office was called in.

Police were informed of someone had tagged the dugouts at the Lander Babe Ruth Field at City Park with spray paint. The report was made at 5:08 p.m. on the 18th.

A police report indicated a civil issue escalated into a threat from an address on Market Street at 6:24 p.m. on the 18th. A report was forwarded to the City Attorny for possible filing of charges.

A large German Shepard dog charged a person near Sweetwater and South 8th Street on the 19th at 2:01 p.m. The dog was impounded.