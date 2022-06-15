Lander Police Blotter: One arrest; Vandalism; Stolen Vehicle

Lander Police Blotter from 6/14/22 to 6/15/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Matthew Chingman, 26, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication at 8:04 p.m. at City Park in Lander

Patrol Calls:

A broken window discovered in a home on Valley View Drive is under investigation. The report was made at 8:20 a.m.

A standing fountain was tipped over and a lantern torn off of a mailbox and thrown at a house on North Third Street was reported at 8:28 a.m.

Construction workers moved five ducklings from a work site in the 200 block of East Eugene Street to a safe location at 11:54 a.m.

A vehicle on North 5th street was vandalized with someone breaking out a tail light and scratching the side of the vehicle. The vandalism was reported at 4:48 p.m.

A vehicle parked near Taco Johns in the 800 block of Main Street was missing when the owner returned. Unknown suspects. The theft is Under Investigation.