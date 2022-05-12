Lander Police Blotter: Nine Arrests; Two DWUI’s; Found Ring

Lander Police Blotter May 6-May 12, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Sade Tidzump, 33, arrested on court order for failure to report to jail for two days.

Henry Quiver, 32, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication and on a LPD warrant at 1:46 p.m. on Main Street

Jessica Steward, 49, cited for Allowing and Unlicensed Driver to Drive after colliding with a school bus at LVHS on the 7th at 1:51 p.m. There were no injuries .

Arvi Felter, 31, St. Stephens, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI), Eluding, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Interference and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The arrest was made at 6:38 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street on the 7th.

A 16-year-old Lander male was cited for Minor in Possession and Possession of Tobacco at 7:29 p.m. at North 4th and Adams

Ty Wilkes, 26, Lander, arrested for DWUI at 1:41 p.m. on the 8th at an address on Lincoln Street.

A 47 year old female, Aleeah Crispin, of Fort Washakie was served a LPD warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center

Nicholas Preslar, 35, Lander, arrested for Domestic Abuse at 3:21 p.m. at an address on Eugene Street on the 9th.

Katherine Baldeagle, 20, St. Stephens, arrested for Minor In Possession of Alcohol at 11:34 a.m. in the 800 block of Main Street.

A 63-year-old Riverton man, Vernon Brown, was served a LPD warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center on the 11th.

Caleb Chester, 22, Massachusetts, arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:01 a.m. on the 12th at North 8th and Amoretti.

Patrol Calls:

A ring was found near Grand View Drive on the 6th at 12:53 p.m. The ring was placed in safe keeping.

An on-line scam was reported at 3:20 p.m. from an address on South 9th Street where the caller said someone purporting to be from R ocky Ountain Power was seeking a payment over the phone of $874.25. A report was taken.

The End Zone was warned of playing music so loud a neighbor’s walls were shaking and they could not sleep at at 11:07 a.m. at 7th and Main.

A report on a Domestic Abuse incident was forwarded to the county attorney for the possible filing of charges.

A hit and run vehicle crash was reported on Lander’s Main Street at 12:36 p.m. on the 9th. A report was taken.

Under investigation is a possible sexual assault that occurred in the 400 block of South 9th Street one month ago.

A report was received of a sex offense that reportedly occurred eight years ago. The LPD is investigating this cold call.

An iPhone was turned into the LPD. It was found on First Street on the Riverwalk. The phone was found at 3:58 p.m. May 11th

A vandalism of a vehicle at an address on Sunflower Lane is under investigation. The damage was reported at 7:49 p.m. on the 11th.