Lander Police Blotter: Eight Arrests; Dog Owner Warned; Stalking Investigated

Lander Police Blotter 7/11/22 to 7/14/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

John Max Abeyta, 41, Ethete, was served an LPD Warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 8:47 p.m. on the 14th

Three Public Intoxication arrests at 9:14 p.m. on the 14th in the 100 block of Main Street included: Jason Stevenson, 42; Brian SunRhodes, 37; and Cory SunRhodes, 35 all of Fort Washakie

Kayla Leanne Iiams, 31, Lander arrested at 8:56 a.m. on South First Street on a Fremont County Warrant on the 13th

Richard Kingston, 75, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:21 p.m. on the 13th at Main and North Third Street.

Theodore Enos, 20, Lander, arrested on one LPD Warrant and on two Fremont County Warrants at 3:59 p.m. at North 9th and Main

Julie Smith, 53, Lander, arrested at 10;31 a.m. at North 2nd and Main for Driving While Under the Influence

Chelsea Murn, 31, Washington State, cited for Possession of Marijuana at 10:48 p.m. at South 4th and Canyon Street.

Loucinda Cadotte, 44, Lander, arrested at 6:37 p.m. on the 11th for a Probation Violation on North 9th Street at the Western Apartments

Patrol Calls:

The owner of a dog at large who keeps escaping from its yard on Washington Street was warned about keeping the pet under control at 7:58 a.m. on the 14th.

A report of stalking is under investigation on Popo Agie Street that was reported at 3:11 p.m. on the 12th.

The report of a Domestic Abuse is under investigation from an address on Cliff Street called in at 12:14 a.m. on the 13th.