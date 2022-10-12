Lander Police: Arrest Made During Funeral Disturbance; Dog Killed and Ate a Chicken; Items Stolen from Unlocked Vehicles;

The Lander Police Report from 10/5/22 through 0700 on 10/12/22

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Williamenia Lee, 39, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication at 1:58 p.m. on the Riverwalk adjacent to South 1st Street.

Jefferson Eaglebull, 42, Lander, arrested at 2:05 p.m. in the 600 block of South 4th Street for Public Intoxication.

Guy St. Clair, 48, Fort Washkaie, arrested at 6:25 p.m. on the 6th at 8th and Main Street for Public Intoxication

Eric Shepard, 39, Casper, arrested for Peace Disturbance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing and Interference during a funeral at Hudson’s Funeral Home at 11:43 a.m. on the 7th. The funeral home called police asking for assistance “as a funeral had gotten out of hand.” Police were called to the funeral home a day earlier upon the discovery of a meth pipe on the premises, and due to a family disturbance there.

Donnie Ganado Negro, 45, Fort Washakie, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. on the 9th for Public Intoxication at the Maverik Country Store.

Patrol Calls: October 5

Police were called to the 200 block of Jefferson Street at 12:06 p.m.where a neighbor’s dog reportedly killed and ate one of the reporting party’s chickens. Both parties were contacted and the dog owner was warned.

A fight between three boys was reported at 3:05 p.m. at Lander Valley High School. A report was taken.

A vehicle struck a parked vehicle at Popo Agie and South 2nd Street in Lander. No injuries. A report was made.

October 6

A note was left on a door in the 700 block of Welch Boulevard following a complaint about four dogs barking at that location.

Five-$50 Savings Bonds and some money of various amounts were stolen from a vehicle at the Showboat Retirement Center on Wyoming Street with the report coming in at 3:14 p.m. Police remind all motorists not to leave valuables in their vehicles and to always lock their doors when not inside the vehicle.

October 7

Police were called by a man who reported being verbally assaulted by his estranged wife at Safeway while he was shopping there with his child. The man was given options. No law enforcement action was taken.

A vandalism was reported in the 300 block of South First Street at an apartment where four flat tires were found on a vehicle parked there. There are no suspects.

October 8

A father reported a video had been taken of his daughter and sent to the volleyball team. A 16-year-old female was cited.

A dead deer in a front yard in the 200 block of Jefferson Street was disposed of.

October 9

A physical fight was reported at 10:18 p.m in a motel room in the 200 block of Grand View Drive. The parties were contacted and warned.

At 12:37 p.m. screaming was heard from the 100 block of Sweetwater Street. Police discovered a video game was being played at a loud volume. The gamers were asked to turn the volume down.

At 4:01 p.m. a puppy was found hiding in a dugout by the baseball fields on City Park Drive. The puppy had apparently escaped its owners the previous day. Puppy and its owners were reunited.

October 10

Two subjects were found camped out in the breezeway of a church in the 200 block of North Third Street at 3:42 p.m. and were moved along.

A barking dog was reported in the 900 block of Cliff Street. Police will follow-up as there was no one home when an officer arrived.

A two-vehicle crash was reported t 2:44 p.m. at 11th and West Main. No injuries. The suspect vehicle is unknown. A report was completed.

Three dogs barking in the 200 block of Market Street resulted to a call to police at 5:04 p.m. The owners of the dogs were contacted and warned.

October 11

A vehicle versus deer crash was reported at 6:56 a.m. at milepost 82 on Highway 789. No injuries. A report was taken.

A prowler was reported at 9:40 a.m. near a garage where a theft was called in in the 1100 block of Garfield Street.

A rear-end collision was reported at 10:19 .m. at North 2nd and Main Street. No injuries with minimal damage reported.

A three-vehicle crash was reported at 2:39 p.m. at North 7th and Lincoln Street where a driver was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign. No injuries were indicated.

A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Market Street. The vehicle was unlocked. Police again remind local residents not to leave valuables in their unlocked vehicles.