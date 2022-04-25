Lander Police: Arrest for THC Vape Pen; Dirt Bike Stolen; Several Deer dispatched after injuries

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Robert McBride, 42, Lander, arrested for Interference and Possession of a THC Vape Pen at 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street on the 23rd.

Aaron Valentine, 27, Lander, was cited for a Hit and Run at 11:09 p.m. in the 100 block of Main Street.

Patrol Calls:

A blue and white Yamaha dirt bike was stolen from an address on Washington Street overnight. The report was made at 7:23 a.m. on the 23rd.

LPD officers dispatched a deer that was struck by a vehicle on East Main Street at the Smith Creek Road at 12:42 p.m. on the 24th.

A client reported broke a window out of a Wyoming Life Resource Center van on the 24th at 7:35 p.m.

A deer that became tangled up in a dog’s tie out was attacked by the dog. An officer was forced to dispatch the deer at 8:25 p.m. on North 8th Street on the 24th.

The Coroner’s Office was called to an address on Amoretti Street for a deceased individual at 6:46 a.m. on the 25th.