Lander Police: Animal Abuse Call Resulted in Warning to Owner

The Lander Police Department report received 4/28/23

All Suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

April 27

10:50 a.m. 200 block North 3rd Street – Maria Smith, 42, Lander, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

1:21 a.m. Eugene Street – A set of keys that was found in a yard last fall was returned to the owner

6:31 p.m. 800 block North 6th Street – A complaint was filed over alleged animal abuse. The owners were contacted and warned.

8:36 p.m. 1400 block Buena Vista Drive – An injured fawn was dispatched as it was unable to move.