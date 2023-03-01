Lander Pioneer Days Fireworks Show on July 4th to be decided Wednesday Night

Lander’s Fourth of July Celebration has changed again. Mayor Monte Richardson announced on Monday that the Lander Golf Course had pulled out of hosting a July 2nd event with live music and fireworks, but he said the traditional fireworks show after the final rodeo is still on, depending on a meeting Wednesday night with the board of the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association (LOTRA). “We never cancelled the July 4th show, I just wanted to add another event for the weekend,” Richardson said again Wednesday.

LOTRA President Paula McCormick told Wyotoday.com Wednesday morning that “we cannot imagine that we will not have it,” referring to the July 4th show. “We have had people come out of the woodwork to help, so we will come up with a way to do it.” McCormick said the LOTRA Board is meeting Wednesday night to firm up plans.

Richardson also said everyone in town still has the opportunity to purchase and light off their own fireworks, which has become a tradition in Lander and one of the reason’s Lander’s 4th is considered on of the best in the state.

The celebration on Independence Day begins with the Challenge for Charities 5K and Half Marathon, a pancake breakfast at the Senior Citizens Center, then there’s the World’s Oldest Paid Rodeo on the 3rd and 4th, the Pioneer Days Parade on the 4th followed by the Rotary Club’s Buffalo Barbecue. Many school reunions are also held during the fourth of July weekend and many venues around town feature live music on that weekend. Depending on the outcome of Wednesday night’s meeting, there will also be a fireworks show from Airport Hill after the final rodeo.