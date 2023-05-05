Lander Pink Night benefits Breast Cancer

LANDER – After watching how successful the first-ever Pink Night ended up being in Riverton last year, as well as the success from Pink Nights for the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) volleyball and football games, the Tigers and Lady Tigers soccer teams had their first annual version of the event on Thursday night.

Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers were coming off a successful series of road games with both teams shutting out Pinedale and Lyman on their respective home turfs. The games against Green River were different (page B3), but both were coming into Thursday’s home game against Pinedale with a head full of steam.

Not only was Thursday’s match the first-ever Pink Night but it also acted as the Tigers’ and Lady Tigers’ Senior Nights, honoring nine boys and three girls who were playing in their final home game for LVHS.

FreshmanGeorgia Chance tried to flick the ball past the Pinedale keeper Thursday in Lander (p/c Carl Cote)

Rocking bright pink jerseys both on and off the field, the Lady Tigers started off strong against the last-ranked Lady Wranglers with a goal by senior Anna Nielsen just two minutes into the match. Shortly after there was another goal, this time by senior Delaney Sullivan on a straight away run. Less than five minutes later it was LVHS getting up on the scoreboard again, with the third goal belonging to freshman Blue Blackburn off a missed header by Georgia Chance.

Before the first 30 minutes were over the score inflated to 4-0 thanks to another goal by Sullivan after the Pinedale goalkeeper deflected the Lady Tigers’ original shot. And then, as if the Lady Tigers weren’t already secure with their lead, the third-and-final senior on the list scored as Annabelle Nachazel got a perfect pass in the middle of the attacking third.

The halftime of the girls’ game was extended in order for a very somber, yet invigoratingly hopeful display with sophomore Addie Weston’s mother, Breanne, and junior Mason Morton’s mother, Lorielle, joining hands with their families after battling breast cancer for years. Both families were the recipients of the money raised from T-shirt sales, Crumbl cookie sales and other donations.

Delaney Sullivan gave high fives to her teammates during the senior night ceremony Thursday in Lander (p/c Carl Cote)

Sullivan ended up scoring her third goal of the game roughly 10 minutes into the second half and completing her third hat trick of the season. Once the score jumped to 6-0 the Lady Tigers continued to apply pressure but nothing would fall into the back of the net.

The 6-0 victory for the girls not only improved their record to 6-4, but they also completed the sweep of Pinedale with a grand total of 14 goals coming against the Lady Wranglers between the two games. With incentive donations also attached to scores and shutouts there was even more reason to celebrate.

The boys of LVHS were up next, with their 4-0 victory over Pinedale from the week before still rattling around in their heads.

Carter Ayers opened up the scoring with a goal in the first minute against Pinedale Thursday (p/c Carl Cote)

Within 30 seconds of the first whistle the Tigers found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to Carter Ayers running through a collection of Pinedale jerseys and coming out the other side with the ball and firing it into the net.

Only 140 seconds later, with over 37 minutes left in the first half, Ayers continued to put on a show with a long crossing kick to Finn Richards who knocked in his second goal in three games.

Ayers just kept turning it up as two more minutes passed by before he dropped another goal in the bucket to put the Tigers up 3-0 before five minutes had passed.

Finn Richards hugged Senior Otus Beason during the senior night celebration in Lander Thursday (p/c Carl Cote)

Pinedale finally started playing better defense once they faced such a huge deficit so early, but 10 minutes after Ayer’s second goal it was Silas Wheeler with a goal to make the LVHS Pink Night game even more exciting.

At halftime the score was 4-0, but in the second half the Wranglers finally came alive. As the wind started to swirl and gust, bringing trash and light rain onto the turf, the Wranglers put a score in the record book for just the fourth time this season.

No fear entered the Tigers’ brains though, especially when Wheeler turned on the power with a strong kick from 20 yards out that turned into a 5-1 lead. Another goal came out of Pinedale’s corner, marking their fifth score of the year, and with just under four minutes left the Tigers answered with a goal from someone who has been yearning for one all year.

Colton Laird had been speeding up and down the pitch all game long, taking shots on goal every few minutes, but right before the end of the match he finally drained one into the back of the net.

Colton Laird rushed into the penalty area against Pinedale Thursday (p/c Carl Cote)

That’s where the score would end, 6-2, with the Tigers finishing their third win in four games.

Up next, the boys and girls of LVHS travel to Cody on Tuesday to take on the #1 ranked Cody Fillies and the very competitive Broncs. That game, as well as the rest of the LVHS soccer season, will be available to watch for free on WyoToday’s YouTube page live and anytime afterward.

For more information on this story, including more pictures, quotes and stats be sure to check out the Ranger and/or Lander Journal.

