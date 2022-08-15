Lander PD: Woman Shot in the Eye with a BB Pellet

Lander Police Blotter to 8/15/22 at 0700 Hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Brenda McIntyre, 39, Lander, arrested on two (2) LPD Warrants at 2:01 p.m. on Four Seasons Drive

Daniel Gagon, 42, Lander, arrested at 8:09 p.m. on the North 6th Street for a LPD Warrant

Robert Michael Berard, 51, Lander, arrested at 12:47 p.m. at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on two Fremont County Warrants

Abigail Berard, 21, Lander was arrested at 1:03 p.m. at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on two Fremont County Warrants

A 14-year-old juvenile male was cited for No Drivers License and Failing to stop for an Emergency Vehicle at 9 a.m. on the 13th on South 1st Street.

Jezreel Whiteclay, 30,Lander, arrested at 10:44 p.m. on Dillon Drive for Public Intoxication on the 13th

Joseph Tidzump, 29, Lander, was cited at 12:51 p.m. on the 14th for Hit and Run after striking another vehicle in the 800 block of Main Street and leaving the scene.

Richard Loneboear, 51, Billings, MT, arrested for Public Intoxication in the 100 block of Main Street on the 14th.

John Harris, 41, Lander, arrested on a LPD Warrant at 3:18 p.m. on the 14th on North 1st Street.

Patrol Calls:

Police received a report of a stolen cell from from an address on Main Street at 11:52 a.m. on the 12th

A trailer hitch was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the Fremont County Courthouse. The report was made at 7 p.m. on the 12th

A woman who went to the Emergency Room after a fly flew into her eye at City Park was advised it was not a fly, but a BB pellet. Police have the incident under investigation.