Lander PD: Welfare Check resulted in Individual taken for Medical Treatment; Theft at Mr. D’s

Lander Police Report from 3/3/23 through 0700 hours on3/6/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

March 3

10:22 p.m. 800 block North 3rd Street – A welfare check was done on an individual who had not been able to be reached. The individual was contacted and Emergency Medical Services transported the person for treatment.

12:36 p.m. 700 block Lincoln Street – A hit and run crash was reported. The suspect vehicle is unknown

1:35 p.m. 460 Railroad Street – A 41-year-old male, David Robertson, was served a LPD warrant at the Detention Center.

2:43 p.m. Safeway Parking Lot – A two vehicle fender bender was reported. No injuries. A report was taken.

6:50 p.m. 500 block Market Street – an individual called to report being mugged. A report was taken. The suspect is unknown, There was nothing taken and no injuries.

March 4

4:08 p.m. Mr. D’s Food Center – A 15-year-old male of Lander was cited for Theft of $80 worth of Vape Pens, Possession of Marijuana and Minor in Possession.

4:53 p.m. Safeway Store – Laziur Hanway, 66, Lander, was cited for Public Intoxication

9:39 p.m. 300 block South 2nd Street. Police received an anonymous call from a person claiming to be a psychic who reported a person walking a dog by the apartment complex there was up to no good. The caller was unable to describe the suspect. Police were unable to locate anyone in the area.

10:58 p.m.m 550 South Fifth Street – A motorist struck a pot hole and damaged their vehicle and wanted to make a report.

2:46 p.m. Hillcrest Drive – A dog was reported to be menacing people. The dog’s owners were contacted and warned.

4:09 p.m. 100 block Washakie Street – Four juveniles climbed over the fence into Bloedorn Lumber. They were contacted and warmed and issued Trespass notices.

5:07 p.m. 100 block Jefferson Street – Randolph Duran, 33, Riverton, was arrested on a U.S. Marshal’s Warrant.