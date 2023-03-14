Lander PD Weekend: Two Impaired Drivers Caught; Attempted Break-in; Pistol found in Rest Room

Lander Police Department Report received 3/13/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:Arrests:

Lisa Apodaca, 45, Lander, arrested on a Probation Violation

Joshua Lacock, 19, Jackson, arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and on a Teton County Warrant

Sisco Friday, 23, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI)

Jaylea Large, 61, DWUI, Domestic Battery, Interference

March10

9:23 a.m. 600 block Lincoln Street – Police were notified of an attempted break-in. A report was made.

9:53 a.m. 500 block South Fourth Street: Workers moving snow from a residence being remodeled blocked her driveway. A Code Violation was written.

10:04 a.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Road, LVHS – A tobacco problem was reported at the high school with a boy using a Vape Pen

March 11

6:27 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – A fender bender was reported when an employee backed into a co-workers vehicle

1:05 p.m. 275 Grand View Drive – A pistol was found in the men’s restroom.