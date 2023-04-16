Lander PD: Vaping in the Restroom; Code Violation resulted in Warning; Domestic Battery Arrest

Lander Police Department report from 0700 4/13/23 to 0700 4/14/23
All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:
April 13
8:09 a.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Road, LVHS – A police report indicated “kids” vaping in a restroom, the school will handle.
9:33 a.m. 100 block North 9th Street – A Code Violation regarding trash was noted. The residents were warned.
3:02 p.m. 900 block Riverview Drive – A requested welfare check was performed, all was okay.
5:54 p.m. 725 Main Street, Mr.D’s – A welfare check was requested on a man sleeping in a vehicle there with a small child also inside. All was okay.
7:51 p.m. 800 block Jefferson Street – A juvenile was reported with a firearm. It was a green Airsoft pistol, no action taken.
April 14
3:05 a.m. 600 block Market Street – Canteskuye Bell, 18, Lander, arrested for Domestic Battery and Minor in Possession.
6:27 a.m. South 8th Street – A welfare check was requested on a person who did not show up for work. Law Enforcement was not needed.