Lander PD: Two Drunk Drivers Taken off the Streets; Warrant Arrests Made

Lander Police Report received March 2, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 27

10:12 a.m. 1300 Main Street at Baldwin Creek Road – Chanda Hill, 26, Fort Washakie was arrested on a LPD Warrant and Katerina Anderson, 31, Ethete was cited for No Drivers License, Expired Registration, No Insurance and Seatbelt.

11:11 a.m. 460 Railroad Street – Loryjay Sunrhodes, 43, was served a LPD Warrant at the F.C. Detention Center

3:07 p.m. 400 block Lincoln Street – A hit and run crash was reported. A report was made.

4:42 p.m. 725 Main Street, Mr. D’s – Jason Stevenson, 43, Fort Washakie, was arrested on a LPD Warrant

5:02 p.m. North 8th at Jefferson – Leland Hallett, 58, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

11:52 p.m. 800 block Main Street – Guy St. Clair, 49, Fort Washakie was arrested for Trespass and Interference.

February 28

1:01 p.m.. 755 Jefferson Street, LMS – a 13-year-old male Lander was cited for Simple Assault and Disturbance.

3:49 p.m. 725 Main – Mr. D’s – Lawrance Brown, 60, Ethete was arrested for Theft x2, interference, Public Intoxication and Open Container.

3:57 p.m. 600 block South 7th Street – A two vehicle crash was reported. A report was completed.

7:56 p.m. 755 Jefferson Street – LMS – A school handled a reported incident of drug involvement

March 1

8:12 a.m. Tweed Lane – The Lander Volunteer Fire Department was summoned for a report of smoke detector going off.

11:35 a.m. 100 North 5th Street at Main – Jennie Hebah, 53, Lander, arrested for Driving Under Suspension and cited for Interlock device, Nor Insurance and Failure to Signal. Aspen Hebah, 21, Lander, was arrested for a Fremont County Warrant and cited for a Child Restraint x2

11:52 a.m. 460 Railroad Street – FCSO – Tonya Moss, 45, Ethete was served a LPD warrant at the Detention Center.

3:08 p.m. 870 Main Street – A counterfeit $20 bill was passed by a customer. The transaction is on video. Under Investigaion.

6:58 p.m. 400 block North 2nd Street – Burt Whiteplume, 45, Lander, was arrested for Public Intoxication

11:32 pm. 1000 North 5th at Adams Street – Johnie Adams, 67, Lander was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.