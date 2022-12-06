Lander PD: Two Drunk Drivers Caught; Two Shoplifters Caught

Lander Police Department reports 12/2/22 through 12/5/22 at 0700 hours

All persons are innocent until convicted in a court of law:

November 2

8:39 a.m. 300 block of Main Street – Jouaughna Meadoms, 29, Lander, Public Intoxication

9:15 a.m. South 9th and Garfield – Two vehicle crash was reported, Traffic was blocked for a short time. No injuries.

5:03 p.m. 100 block Popo Agie Street – Kendra Calvert, 41, Lander, arrested for Criminal Trespass.

8:17 p.m. 200 East Main Street – Gretta Oldman, 44 arrested on a FCSO Warrant, No Drivers License and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

November 3

1:40 a.m. – 400 block Garfield Street – Aaron Day, 27, arrested for Public Intoxication

5:07 a.m. 1000 block 11th Street – Trinity Wagon, 21, arrested for Public Intoxication

10:16 p.m. Main and Smith Creek – Shoshawna Steward, 27, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Resisting and Speeding after her vehicle crashed into a field and rolled.

10:16 p.m. – 100 North 3rd Street – Kaylee Sungoesslow, 21, and Kenneth Sungoesslow, 18, both arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance

11:13 p.m. 800 block Main Street – Katrina Posey, 29, arrested for Public Intoxication

11:51 p.m. 100 block Main Street – Someone broke out sliding window, broken beer bottles and broken glasses on step.

December 4

1:07 p.m. 1200 Block Main Street – Brooke Friday, 25, and Thomas Spoonhunter, 30, both arrested for Shoplifting and Resisting Arrest.

5:24 p.m. 1180 Highway 287 at Western Avenue – Norman Oldman, 59, Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, No Interlock Device, Possession of Drugs, Open Container.

December 5

1:43 p.m. 800 block Four Seasons Drive – Brandon Cousineau, 34, arrested for Domestic Battery.

10:28 p.m. 800 block North 6th Street – A 16-month-old female infant with a broken Humerous, non-accidental. A report was taken.