Lander PD: Two Drunk Drivers Caught; Gaming System Stolen; Shoplifting

Lander Police Report from 2/17/23 at 0700 hours to 2/20/23 at 0700 Hours

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

February 17

10:58 a.m. 100 North 6th and Main Street – A fire on top of a building was handled by the Lander Volunteer Fire Department

12:26 p.m. 600 block Main Street – A fraud was reported when a check belonging to the reporting party was cashed by an unknown subject

7:07 p.m. 100 North 5th Street – Ariasteed Bell, 25, Lander,was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

February 18

2:02 a.m. North Third and Washakie – Steven Shedd, 27, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

7:05 a.m. Smith Creek Road – A male subject was found deceased in his apartment. The Coroner was called.

11:46 a.m. 1100 block of Main Street – Jeffrey Underwood, 36, Riverton, arrested on three outstanding Fremont County Warrants.

2:17 p.m. 500 block Market Street – a PlayStation5 system, including controller and airpods was reported stolen. There are no suspects.

February 19

1:15 a.m. East Main Street – A violation of a protective order was reported after the subject tried kicking in a door and breaking a window out of a truck. The incident is under investigation.

12:08 p.m. 100 block Valley View Drive – an unlocked vehicles was entered overnight, the battery was dead. Nothing appeared missing.

February 20

8:32 p.m. 725 Main Street – A shoplifting incident at Mr. D’s Food Center is under investigation. One male and one female fled the scene.