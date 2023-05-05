Lander PD: Too Tall Truck Damaged Car Wash; Drunk Driver Caught

The Lander Police Department Report through May 4, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

May 2

8:10 a.m. 1350 Main Street – Amber Wyrick, 37, Hudson, Cited for Simple Assault and Theft

1:31 p.m. 205 Dillon Drive – A white flatbed truck with a tire on its roof went through a carwash and damaged the carwash. A report was make

1:41 p.m. 285 Main Street – Marvin Hill, 53, Fort Washakie, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and on a Fremont County warrant.

2:53 p.m. 100 North 9th Street at Main – A van struck a deer. The deer had to be dispatched. A report was made.

5:23 p.m. 100 block Baldwin Drive – Dareck Girten, 32, Lander, was arrested for possession and use of a controlled substance.

May 3

7:30 a.m. 700 block Garner Drive – A complaint was registered of vehicles parking on the sidewalk. Drivers were warned.

7:18 p.m. 692 Main Street – A male subject not of age was asking for alcohol and was refused at which time the subject broke a chair. . The subject was gone on police arrival.

May 4

1:07 p.m. 460 Railroad Street – FCSO – Deondre Moon, 22, Fort Washakie, was served a LPD warrant.

2:27 p.m. 100 block Main Street – Cory Marburger, 44, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

6:10 p.m.200 South 4th Street – A male subject was found deceased in a chair. The Coroner’s Office responded.