Lander PD: Shoplifter Caught; Loaned Vehicle Now Stolen; Porch Pirate Stole Package

The Lander Police Department report received May 2, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law;

April 28

8:15 a.m. 350 Smith Court, Baldwin Creek Elementary – A bullying complaint was lodged by a student. The school handled it.

2:29 p.m. 400 block Main Street – A juvenile male was yelling profanities. A report was made

2:34 p.m. 1165 Main Street -Safeway – Robert Reed, 33, Fort Washakie, cited for Shoplifting and Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.

3:06 p.m. 1315 Main Street – A unknown man threatened a woman. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

3:24 p.m. 450 North 2nd Street – Courthouse – A male juvenile fell down a set of stairs and struck his head. The LPD assisted Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene.

6:08 p.m. 600 block Lincoln Street – Thomas Shakespeare, 54, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication.

April 29

1:21 am. 8204 Highway 789, Wyoming Life Resource Center – A client got away from Security and was hiding. He was located. All was okay.

6:30 a.m. 460 Railroad Street – FCSO – The LPD assisted the FBI at his location.

9:41 p.m. 400 block Washington Street – Kendra Calvert, 42, Lander, was arrested for Criminal Entry, Trespassing, Peace Disturbance and Interference.

7:49 p.m. Smith Creek Road, Blue Ridge Apartments – A woman loaned her vehicle to her niece to attend a funeral but the niece loaned it to someone else who now is not returning the vehicle. The vehicle owner was advised to contact the BIA Wind River Police and report the vehicle stolen.

April 30

1:43 p.m. South Smith Road, Blue Ridge Apartments – Chastity Spoonhunter, 38, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication.

May 1

1:32 a.m. 1100 block North Second Street – A dog was barking nonstop and nothing appeared to be amiss in the house. An officer reported there were deer in the area and the dog may have been barking at them.

6:41 a.m. 700 block North 4th Street – An abandoned baby stroller was spotted next to a mailbox in an empty lot. The owner is unknown.

10:21 a.m. 900 block Amoretti Street – A package was stolen and there is video surveillance of the theft. The incident is under investigation.

2:02 p.m. 725 Main Street – Mr. D’s Food Center – An aggravated customer would not leave the store. Police contacted the subject and moved her on.

2:11 p.m. 755 Jefferson – Lander Middle School – A 13-yer-old male of Hudson was cited for Simple Assault.

2:31 p.m. Westward Heights Care Center – Charles Enger, 29, Lander and Samatha Cless, 29, Colorado, were cited for theft.

4:18 p.m. Garfield Street behind Ace Hardware – Some kids allegedly drove by and sprayed several vehicles with ketchup.

7:58 p.m. 300 block Western Avenue – Shawn Heavyrunner, 50, Fort Washakie, was arrested for Public Intoxication. e