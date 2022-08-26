Lander PD: Shoplifter Caught; Fugitive Nabbed; Bullying Incident Called In; Home Break-In

Lander Police Blotter – 8/22 to 8/25

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Bradyn Denevan, 21, Lander arrested on North 9th Street at 1:36 p.m. on a Fremont County Warrant and he was cited for two hit and run crashes earlier last week.

A 16-year-old male of Lander was issued a citation for Possession of Tobacco and Possession of Marijuana near the Lander Middle School

Robert Metz, 45, Fort Washakie, was cited for Shoplifting at the Lander Safeway Store at 9:25 a.m. on the 23rd.

Megann Holzer, 25, Lander, arrested on an order from Probation and Parole at 3:20 p.m. at 7:30 East Main Street.

Ramsrun Armajo, 39, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 3:21 p.m. at an address on Custer Street on the 23rd.

Caitlyn Hebah, 23, Fort Washakie, was arrested on a LPD Warrant in the 500 block of Garfield at 3:51 p.m. on the 23rd.

Katie Eagleroad, 40, Shoshoni, was cited for No Drivers License, Expired Registration and No Insurance at 5:49 p.m. on Eugene Street. Her vehicle was towed.

Joshua Eaker, 47, Wisconsin, was arrested at 7:50 p .m. at an address on Grand View Drive on an Agency Assist on a Warrant out of Wisconsin

Patrol Calls:

A body shaming bullying incident was reported at 1:37 p.m. from Lander Valley High School both in person and online. The School will investigate.

An employee at SageWest Health Care Hospital on Bishop Randall Drive found a number of knives stashed behind a trash can in a bathroom on the campus. The Police advised the reporting party to dispose of them.

An individual at the Lander Middle School reported being threatened. A report was taken and the caller was given options.

A three vehicle crash was reported at North 7th St and main at 5:25 p.m. A report was completed. There were no injuries.

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department responded to a smoke investigation at the Wyoming Life Resource Center Clinic at 7:49 p.m.

An unknown male reportedly stole a bottle of alcohol at from East Main Street Maverik Country Store at 9:33 p.m. Police were unable to locate a suspect.

Police responded to a family fight at 2:55 p.m. at an address on Bonnie Brae Street where items were being thrown out of a window at the home and people were screaming. The couple at the scene was warned. A police report said the issue was a civil matter.

An incident involving custodial interference was reported at Gannett Elementary School at 3:14 p.m. on the 22nd. Subjects were contacted. The school indicated it would handle the situation.

The new owner of a home on Wood Street reported items from the residence had been stolen. There are no suspects and an unknown point of entry to the home. A report was taken.