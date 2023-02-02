Lander PD: Sexual Assault Under Investigation; Identity Theft Reported

Lander Police Report from 2-1-223 to 0700 hours on 2-2-23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 1

8:25 a.m. Milepost 82, Wyoming 7898 – A vehicle slid off of the highway. No injuries. A report was taken.

9:47 a.m. Lander area – A sexual assault was reported that is now under investigation.

11:10 a.m. 100 block Main Street – Elizabeth Martin-Delcampo, 36, Ethete was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant was cited for Driving While Under Suspension, Open Container and Seatbelt.

2:42 p.m. 200 block Popo Agie Street – A woman fell on a sidewalk and had a seizure. EMS was called to assist.

6:19 p.m. South Fourth Street – A woman called police to report that her identity had apparently been stolen as a bank account had been opened in another community using her Social Security Card. The fraud did not take place in Lander.

10:20 p.m. Vance Drive – A runaway was reported from an address on this street, The female was not located.