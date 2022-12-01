Lander PD Reports: Three Drunk Drivers Caught; Teacher’s Phone Stolen; Cows Captured

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

November 29

1:23 p.m. 200 block North 3rd Street – Intoxication – Bud Perry, 39, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication

3:01 p.m. Sweetwater Street- Assault – Two neighbors got into a physical argument and were both warned. No law enforcement action taken.

3:51 p.m. 300 block Main Street – Probation Violation – Mandy Eagleroad, 43, Lander, arrested

7:28 p.m. 350 Smith Court – Theft – A cell phone was stolen from a teacher at school. The phone was returned. The school said they would handle the incident.

November 28

7:32 a.m. 1700 block Hillcrest Drive – Cattle on Road – A cow on the road was captured and returned to a pasture.

10:59 p.m. 800 block Jefferson – Drunk Driver – Blake Moats, 38, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

November 25

9:01 a.m. 8204 Highway 789 – Vandalism – A client reportedly vandalized a car belonging to a nurse. A report was made.

11:36 a.m. 1795 West Main Street – Cattle on Road – A cow in the right of way of Main Street was captured and returned to a pasture.

7:07 p.m. 700 Lincoln Street – Drunk Driver – Tiera C’Bearing, 15, Riverton, arrested for vehicle theft and Driving While Under the Influence

5:18 p.m. 402 Main Street – Car Theft – A vehicle was stolen from this address and was found broken down in Riverton. The vehicle was returned.

9:26 p.m. 400 block Market Street – Citizen Assist – A resident called they could not get their oven to shut off and it was getting very hot. The family solved the situation before officers arrived.

November 24

2:13 p.m. 1315 West Main Street – Arrest – Aniyana Willow, 21, Arapahoe, arrested on a FCSO Warrant

November 23

2:47 p.m. 200 block Main Street – Drunk Driver – Dalton schneider, 22, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

7:42 p.m. North 8th Street – Coroner Call for a suicide