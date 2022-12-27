Lander PD: Porch Pirates Strike Again; Shoplifter; Bar cuts off Trio Who Began to Fight

Lander Police Department report from 12/23/22 to 12/27/22 at 0700 hours

All persons are innocent until convicted in a court of law:

November 23

2:31 p.m. North 5th at Washington – a dog had not been brought in with the severe cold outside and was covered in frost and wasn’t moving. Officers contacted the owner. The dog was brought inside.

4:55 p.m. 600 block Parks Avenue – several packages were stolen from the porch, unknown suspects, a report was taken.

November 24

10:09 a.m. 400 block South 7th Street – a report was received of someone plowing snow into the street. The suspect was contacted and warned.

12:28 p.m. 725 Main Street – Mr. D’s – An unknown female place food and drink into a handbag and fled the store. Police were unable to locate the shoplifter.

November 25

7:29 .m. 150 Caring Way – Westward Heights was receiving obscene telephone calls from a known suspect. A report was made.

November 26

12:59 p.m. 1000 block East Main Street – A reported incident of Domestic Abuse is under investigation.

3:52 p.m. 400 block Washington Street – Lorenzo Underwood, 30, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.

5:36 p.m. 126 Main Street – Lauren Wilson, 34, Casper; Ryan Wilson, 26, Montana; and Trevor Privett, 27, all arrested on Breach of Peace, Interference, Resisting arrest and Assault on a Police Officer. The three were cut off by the bartender and began to fight with each other