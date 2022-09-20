Lander PD: Past Employee Theft Reported; Dog killed in its own fenced yard by another dog at large.

Lander Police Blotter from 9/15/22 through 0700 at 9/20/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 17-year-old Lander male was cited at 3:08 p.m. in the 100 block of North Ninth Street for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Another 17-year-old male of Lander was cited for theft of a bottle of alcohol and for Minor in Possession at 4:52 p.m. at Mr. D’s Food Center.

A third 17-year-old Lander boy was cited for Shoplifting/Theft and Minor in Possession of Alcohol at Mr. D’s at 5:44 p .m. , also on the 15th.

Glenn Burleson, 58, Mills, WY, arrested at 11:14 p.m. on McFarlane Drive in Lander for Public Intoxication

Wilford Hill, 30, was served a LPD Warrant while incarcerated at the Fremont County Detention Center at 1:41 a.m. on the 16th.

A 17-year-old Lander male was cited for No Drivers License, No Motorcycle Registration and No insurance at Lander Valley High School at 6:54 p.m.

Joshua Smith Dickerman, 35, Lander was arrested at 12:52 p.m. at the Lander Safeway Store on an Albany County Warrant after being caught shoplifting at the store times two.

Anastasia Ridgely, 24, Ethete, arrested at 9:59 p.m. for Public Intoxication in the 900 block of Main Street.

A vehicle eluding law enforcement was stopped on the Lyons Valley Road. The vehicle did not make it into Lander. The incident was reported at 8:21 .m. on the 19th.

A Lander resident reported a fraud at 9:35 a.m. concerning a bank account. The party was given options. No law enforcement action was taken.

Russellina Ridgley, 26, Lander, arrested at 7:21 p.m. in the 1100 block of Main Street on a Fremont County Warrant.

Eugene Ridgley, 61, Ethete, arrested at 7:44 p.m. at 195 Main Street for spitting on cars and being belligerent with customers in the parking lot.

Patrol Calls:

A yard sign was stolen from a yard in the 800 block of South 4th Street overnight on the 15th.

A two-vehicle fender bender was reported in the parking lot of Mr. D’s Food Center at 1:21 p.m. No injuries.

Mr. D’s Food Center reported a shoplifting of a candy bar. The suspect is not known.

Under investigation is the reported theft of money and a tablet from the 1400 block of Main Street by a former employee. The report was made at 7:56 a.m. on the 16th.

A bicycle was stolen from the 600 block of Fremont Street by an unknown person. The theft was reported at 11:46 a.m.

A report was received of blood near a fence in the 400 block of North 4th Street at 3:59 p.m. It is unknown where or who the blood came from.

A dog was killed by another dog who entered the fenced yard of the deceased dog in the 300 block of Jefferson Street at 5:36 p.m. Police contacted all parties. A report was taken.

A person walking in the 100 block of Main Street found some cash on the sidewalk and turned it to police at 6:54 p.m.

A resident of Lander at Clinchard and Main Street reported a dog had attacked his daughter at 7:05 p.m. Police impounded the dog and were looking for its owner. The girl’s hand was checked by Frontier Ambulance personnel.

A wallet was stolen from a glovebox of an apparently unlocked vehicle at Lander Valley High School. The report came in at 8:59 p.m.

Two dogs were struck by a vehicle near milepost 81 on Highway 789 near Lander at 9:28 p.m. on the 17th. A report was made.

Have you ever forgotten to take your groceries when leaving a supermarket? Mr. D’s Food Center contacted police and turned over two wallets and six drivers licenses left by customers. The LPD said the items were returned to their owners.