Lander PD: Multiple Fender Benders reported

Lander Police Report through 0700 hours on 3/9/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

March 6

11:42 a.m. 300 block Hedges – A collision was reported between a garbage truck and a white Dodge pickup. No Injuries. A report was made.

12:30 p.m. 1350 Main Street – Shawn Murray, 52, Lander, cited for Expired Registration, Driving Under Suspension, No Proof of Insurance and also arrested for three LPD Warrants.

3:54 p.m. 930 Buena Vista Drive – A Child Development Services bus struck another vehicle in the parking lot. No injuries. A report was taken.

3:57 p.m. 300 block Main Street – A GMC Blazer backed into a Toyota Avalon breaking a headlight, and then it drove away. A report was made on the hit and run.

March 8

10:05 a.m. 625 Garfield – A search and rescue vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle on March 4th

10:44 a.m. 1040 Cliff Street – A fraud was reported on this date. No other details were provided.

7:25 p.m. 8204 Highway 789 – A client of the Wyoming Life Resource Center struck and broke a mirror on a 2018 Dodge Ram. A report was taken.

March 9 – 6:24 a.m. – 900 block Cliff Street on the corner – A vehicle was left in the roadway and constituted a traffic hazard.