Lander PD: Mouse bites Kid at Skatepark; Juvenile on joy ride with Mom’s car caught; Vehicle knocked over kid on bike

Lander Police Department Reports

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 20

8:07 a.m. Jefferson Street Apartments – An assault that occurred the day before was reported. All involved were contacted and warned.

10:05 a.m. 5 Smith Creek Road – A search warrant was authorized and an incident is under investigation.

1:24 p.m. 700 block Victory Lane – A code enforcement violation was noted for a vacant lot overgrown with weeds and brush.

3:25 p.m. 715 East Main Street – A report of a larceny is under investigation.

4:10 p.m. 700 block Cliff Street – A complaint was filed about a rooster crowing in the early morning hours.

8:14 p.m. 800 block Jefferson Street, North Park – A complaint was filed of kids harassing children and using bad language. Both sides were contacted and warned.

June 21

7:32 a.m. 150 East Main – A hit and run crash was reported in the parking lot of the Pronghorn Lodge. A report was made.

7:35 a.m. 600 block West Lane – A barking dog complaint was filed.

9:51 a.m. 700 North 8th at Jefferson – Skate Park – There was a mouse in the bowl of the skate park. A kid tried to get it out of there and the mouse bit him. The kid was treated at the medical clinic. The LPD captured the mouse. Its fate was not available.

12:48 p.m. 300 block North 3rd St, in the alley – A black bicycle with orange trim on both wheels that was leaning against a utility pole for the past couple of weeks was picked up and placed in the LPD Bike Shed.

2:37 p.m. 5 Smith Creek Road, Blue Ridge Apartments – A 15-year-old male took his mother’s car without authorization. He was located and stopped and cited for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, No Drivers License, Failing to Yield, One Way Direction and No Seatbelt. The vehicle and the juvenile were return to the parent.

10:20 p.m. 725 Main Street, Mr. D’s – A 14-year-old male of Lander was cited for Theft and Minor in Possession of Alcohol and was released to a parent. Under Investigation are two other suspects in the incident who are known to the police.

June 22

7:56 a.m. 800 block North Lane – Spotted on a surveillance camera were several boys trying to get into a Jeep. Suspects are unknown, nothing was taken from the Jeep.

12:58 p.m. Dabich Street – A boy riding a bicycle was knocked down when a vehicle came up from behind and struck the rear tire of the bike. The victim on the kike was okay, no injuries reported. A vehicle description was not available.

3:23 p.m. Fremont Street Baseball Field – An $800 speaker was taken from the baseball field by unknown suspects some three weeks ago, but was just reported.