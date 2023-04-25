Lander PD: Mountain Bike Stolen; Drunk Driver Caught

Lander Police Report delivered on 4/25/23 at 0700 hours

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

April 24

7:14 a.m. 350 Baldwin Creed Road, LVHS – A threatening complaint was handled by school officials

8:21 a.m. Main Street – A complaint was lodged that the biological father of a child left with the child. The reporting party was given options.

9:43 a.m. 755 Jefferson Street, LMS – A 14-year-old male of Lander was cited for Possession of a Vaping Device with THC.

2:42 p.m. – 600 block Popo Agie Street – LPD assisted an EMS unit on a breathing call.

3:55 p.m. 300 east Main Street – A Giant brand Mountain Bike was reported stolen on the 19th. The bicycle was not locked.

4:59 p.m. 100 block Buena Vista Drive – Two juvenile subjects digging a path along a hillside were contacted and warned to stop.

5:06 p.m. Bishop Randall Drive – A “domestic situation” involving possible child abuse or neglect was reported.

9:22 p.m – 200 block Main Street – Colin M. Beal, 38, Lander, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

9:45 p.m. Amoretti Street – A welfare check was conducted on an individual who allegedly was sending “concerning” test messages. All was okay.