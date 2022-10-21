Lander PD: Man Threatens Another with a Baseball Bat

Lander Police Department report from 10-18-22 through 0700 hours on 10/19/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Chauncey Friday, 56, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication at 10:29 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street.

Robert Braveheart, 42, Lander, was served an arrest warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 3:35 a.m.

Patrol Calls:

A caller at 11:15 a.m. told police of receiving threats via Facebook. The caller was given options. A report was taken.

A lost or stolen iPhone was reported at Lander Valley High School at 2:10 p.m.

A man with a baseball bat who was allegedly beating on the door of a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Street at 4:22 p.m. and threatening to kill someone inside left before police arrived. A report was make and the reporting party was given options.