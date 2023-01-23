Lander PD: LVHS to Handle Harassment Complaint; One Intoxicated Driver arrested; Shoplifting reported

Lander Police report from 1?20/23 to 0700 Hours 1/23/23

January 20

1:06 p.m. 100 North 3rd at Main Street – Some marijuana was found inside Crux Coffee. A report was taken.

5:13 p.m. Mr. D’s Food Center – A hit and run crash was reported in the parking lot. A report was taken.

5:20 p.m. Lander Valley High School – An incident of harassment was reported. The school will handle.

10:22 p.m. 900 South 4th at Parks Street – A two vehicle crash was reported at this intersection. There were no injuries.

January 21

11:06 a.m.m 730 East Main Street – a minor fender bender was reported. A report was taken. No injuries.

11:48 a.m. 136 East Main Street – Krey Returns To War, 30, Ethete, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

1:47 p.m. 494 Main Street – A semi-truck fire was reported. The Lander Volunteer Fire Department responded. An investigation is underway.

4:48 p.m. 692 Main Street – Sharice Lajuenesse, 31, Riverton, was cited for Simple Assault

5:34 p.m. Pushroot Court – Pursely Bigknife, 54, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication

January 22

11:28 a.m. 1165 Main Street – Several shoplifting incidents were reported. The suspect has been identified. The incidents are under investigation.