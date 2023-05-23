Lander PD: Intoxicated Driver Caught and Arrested

Lander Police Department reports received 5/22/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

May 22

8:15 a.m. 135 East Main Street – Martin Harris, 58, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Trespassing

3:27 p.m. Wyoming Street – An incident of female subjects “making out” in front of juvenile males is under investigation.

8:58 p.m. Main at North 6th Street – Tuff Taylor, 18, Shoshoni Arrested on a Hot Springs County Warrant.

May 23

12:05 a.m. – Rezza Kakavandi, 30, Lander, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.