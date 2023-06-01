Lander PD: Hit and Run Vehicle Escaped; Bird Seed Spreading Violation Reported

The Lander Police Department received at 0700 hours on 6/1/23

May 31

7:11 a.m. Mount Hope Drive: Two dogs at large at Mount Hope Cemetery attacked another dog. The owner of the dogs at large was located and warned.

9:11 a.m. Main Street at North 6th – A hit and run was reported as a white SUV with out of state plates ran a red light, crashed into the reporting party’s vehicle and fled. A report was made. Unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

9:44 a.m. Market Street Mobile Home Village – The reporting party said his property manager came and began removing the skirting from his trail and let his dog off of the leash. Officers reported this to be a civil and not a criminal matter.

2:47 p.m. 200 block Main Street – Jubelle Hebah, 39, Ethete, arrested for Assault, Property Distruction and Public Intoxication.

3:38 p.m. Pushroot Court – A complaint was registered that a resident here was throwing birdseed from a five gallon contained on the ground in violation of city ordinance re: attracting wildlife. Police will follow-up on this case.

4:37 p.m. Amoretti Street – Ben Bath, 41, Lander, arrested on a Probation Revocation.

June 1

12:33 a.m. 100 block Jefferson Street – A caller complained that some juveniles took construction cones from a work site the juveniles were contact ed and warned.