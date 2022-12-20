Lander PD: Forged Checks Investigated; One Drunk Driver Arrested

Lander Police Department from 12/16/22 to 12/20/22 at 0700 Hours

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

November 16

3:30 p.m. – 285 Main Street – Central Bank and Trust was given three forged checks that were cashed. The case is under investigation.

4:45 p.m. – 800 Main Street – Abigail Berard, 22, Lander was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

November 17

12:10 a.m. – Main Street – Weston Bassett, 20,Lander, was cited for Minor In Possession.

9:55 a.m. South Second Street – Officers investigating a call that a neighbor had not been seen discovered a deceased individual. The County Coroner is investigating.

4:44 p.m. – 460 Railroad Street – Lloyd Tillman, 69, Lander, was cited for Possession of Marijuana when he attempted to turn himself in at the FCSO.

November 18

1:06 a.m. – 1640 West Main Street – Cotton Realbird, 34, Ethete, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

11:10 a.m. – Lander Post Office – Jacob Thomlinson, 38, Lander, cited for Hit and Run.

4:24 p.m. – Main Street – Police are investigating a death threat made against a co-worker, who resigned because of the threat.

November 19

4:44 a.m. – Pushroot Court – Nequon Eisnnicher, 26, Lander, cited for Possession of Marijuana.

November 20

10:49 a.m. -North Second Street – A report was received of a deceased female. The County Coroner is investigating.