Lander PD: Drunk Driver Caught; Boy caught with Vape Pen

The Lander Police Department Report received on 4/12/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

April 11

10:34 a.m. 1 Events Center Drive, Casper – The Lander Drug K-9 completed a search at this location.

11:33 a.m. 100 block North 9th – A welfare check was requested on a girl not going to school. All was determined to be okay.

12:56 p.m. 700 block Main Street – A motorist struck a deer that got up and ran away. A report was made.

1:35 p.m. 275 Grand View Drive – A theft from Bomgaars was reported. The suspect is not known at this time.

2:09 p.m. Main Street at Baldwin Creek Drive – Melanie Oldman, 31, Arapahoe, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

3:40 p.m. 350 Smith Court – Baldwin Creek Elementary – a 10-year-old boy was found with a vape pen. The school handled the situation.

200 block Macfarlane Drive – Frontier Ambulance was called for a possible overdose.

8:24 p.m. Canyon Street at South 4th Street – A 7-year-old boy was wandering the neighborhood. He told officers he didn’t know where he livees. The boys home was located. All is okay.