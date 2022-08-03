Lander PD Blotter: Two arrests, one for Domestic Violence; Vehicle found with two animals inside parked overnight

Lander Police Blotter from 8/2/22 to 0700 hours on 8/3/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Dennis Lincoln, 40, Ethete, arrested at 3:27 p.m. at 8116 Highway 789 for Public Intoxication

George Wood, 41, Lander, arrested at 7:39 p.m. at an address on Main Street for Domestic Violence

Patrol Calls:

A resident on South 2nd Street reported at 9:39 a.m. that someone had hurled potatoes at their porch. There was no damage.

A two-vehicle minor traffic crash was reported at 10:13 a.m. in the 300 block of Main Street. There were no injuries. A report was taken.

Police tracked down a suspect who left the Safeway Store at 11:45 a.m. without paying. The subject was contacted and paid for the items removed from the store.

A report was received from the 700 block of Main Street of a vehicle parked overnight there with a rock chuck and a cat inside the vehicle.

Barking Dogs at an address on Adams Street resulted in an officer leaving a note on the door of the residence and that a follow-up is planned. The report came in at 11:29 p.m.

A man who was discharged from SageWest Health Care Hospital at 3:20 a.m. refused to leave the facility. Police contacted the man at 6:19 a.m. and he moved on.

A wallet was found in front of the Lander Visitors Center and turned in to the LPD. The wallet was returned to its owner.