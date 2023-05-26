Lander PD: Attempted Arson; Man runs red light, causes crash; Road Rage reported

The Lander Police Department Report received on May 26

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

May 25

7:49 a.m. 1000 block North 6th Street – Police were called as a vehicle owner discovered someone apparently tried to set it on fire. The incident is under investigation.

9:10 a.m. 100 North 5th Street and Main – Finn Sacrison, 39, Lander was cited for a red light violation that resulted in a two vehicle crash. A report was taken.

10:17 a.m. Zac Bellinger, 32, Lander, was trespassed from the Maverik Country Store.

1:10 p.m. 500 block Jefferson Street -a TV/Cable line was downed. It was not a power line. All was reported okay.

5:44 p.m. 5th and Jefferson – A road rage incident was reported with one vehicle tailgating and the driver cursing at the other driver. Police contacted both and both were warned about such behavior.