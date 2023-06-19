Lander multi-sport athlete signs to play college baseball in Kansas

LANDER – Over the years the Lander Lobos’ Senior Babe Ruth team has produced quite a few college athletes on the baseball diamond and on Friday they added one more to the list. Lander Valley High School (LVHS) senior Evan Stephenson, fresh off a no-hitter the previous weekend, sat on the Bob Carey Memorial basketball court and signed with the Ottawa University Braves.
Stephenson is the third Lobos player to sign with a college in Kansas to play baseball in the last calendar year, but this time was even more special than those others because of the date it landed on. Friday was not only the first day of the Lobos’ first-ever Father’s Day tournament AND the day that Stephenson signed with a college, but it was also the Lander pitcher’s 18th birthday.
The freshly signed 18-year old went immediately from his college signing at LVHS straight to his home field diamond at Lander City Park to play against the Green River Raptors. After special celebrations before the game, including a very loud rendition of the Happy Birthday song from teams and fans around the field, Stephenson took a swing at the first pitch he saw and knocked it out of the park for his second home run of the season.
On top of his exciting baseball play Stephenson is also a second-team All-Conference in football as a wide receiver and helped seal the rivalry game against the Riverton Wolverines this past season on the gridiron.
Congratulations Evan! Everybody cannot wait to see what you bring to the next level and watch you represent Lander and Wyoming!
By: Shawn O’Brate