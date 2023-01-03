Lander Mayor and Council’s Annual Appointments Up Tuesday Evening

The Lander Mayor and City Council Tuesday night have a full agenda of routine, first of the year business, including swearing in a new city council member and a new chief of the fire department. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 240 Lincoln Street.

Among the routine items is the Mayor’s recommendations for the city’s appointed administrative positions, include Police Chief, City Treasure, City Attorney, City Engineer and Public Works Director, Assistant Mayor, City Clerk and Municipal Judge.

The council will also be asked to act on three resolutions, including accepting maintenance of Tweed Lane within the city, submission of an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant application to the state for replacing the headworks structure for the city’s sewer lagoons and for the repair and replacement of Lincoln and 5th Streets.

In new business, the council will be asked to authorize the golf course lease extension through February 21, 2023, discuss their own liaison appointments, designate the city’s official newspaper and appoint the city’s official depositories.

An executive session is also planned for litigation and personnel issues.

The meeting may be viewed on zoom. See the link at WyoToday.com.

The agenda is copied below: