Lander Man shoots himself in hand

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

Managing Editor, The Ranger/Lander Journal

A Lander man accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his firearm, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, police were called on a “weapon offense” by Sage West Health Care in Lander after a man arrived there seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The accidental gunshot wound occurred at a residence on the 30 block of Boulder Loop and Squaw Creek Lane in Lander, according to the Sheriff’s Office.