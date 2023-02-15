Lander Man Found Dead Under I-80 Overpass

From Bigfoot 99 Radio, Rawlins

A 46-year-old Lander man was found dead by the interstate in Rawlins last week. Foul play is not suspected. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office released a few more details about the incident on Monday.

Sheriff Alex Bakken said the man, Michael Gribowskas, was found beneath an I-80 overpass. Sheriff Bakken said evidence shows Gribowskas died where his body was found. He was dressed appropriately for winter weather. Gribowskas appeared to have been dead for several days before a Rawlins resident discovered the body on the outskirts of town.

Sheriff Bakken said it was unclear how Gribowskas arrived in Rawlins and what he was doing in the city. No belongings were found nearby. The incident is being treated as a suicide and no foul play is suspected