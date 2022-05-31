Lander Lobos Paxton Rees signs Letter of Intent to Hesston

By Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – If you’ve been to a Lander Lobos baseball game this year, or the past few years, you’ve probably heard Paxton Rees’ name called over the loudspeaker at least once. So far this season in their seven games Rees has hit for five RBIs and one home run while also turning around and pitching seven strikeouts in his two games on the mound.

The right handed pitcher / catcher / shortstop hybrid player has competed at some of the highest levels on the Lander Senior Babe Ruth team, especially under his father coach Dave Rees where he has really excelled.

Coach Rees has already seen his first son, Peyton, go on to play baseball at the college level when he decided to sign with the Presentation College Saints to play in South Dakota as a right handed pitcher.

So when it came time for his second son to do the same the emotions were all over the place for the usually-timid coach,

“[Emotions] are running high right now,” coach Rees said as he watched his son Paxton sign a letter of intent, “I’m so proud, not only of Paxton but of this entire (Lobos) team.”

Coach Rees was not the only one sitting beside his son as he signed to play baseball at Hesston College in Kansas next year. No, almost all of the Lander Lobos team was present to support the utility player during this special moment. That’s because the team is more than just a team, and it’s most obvious to their coach.

“This team shows a lot of character and a lot of heart,” Rees said, “they put in the work and it’s showing…there’s a lot of energy in these young men and it’s contagious, and it shows on the diamond. Once these young men get to clicking they’re hard to stop.”

And while coach Rees was praising the talent of his team he couldn’t help but praise his wife Kelly for everything she does:

“My wife is the heart and soul of this team, she does more than she has to…and I couldn’t be prouder as a coach, as a father, as a husband.”

That pride expelled from him during this moment with his son and his team surrounding them but he said that this all stems from putting in the work,

“To have two sons that put in the work, just like the whole team…I’m definitely a proud papa.”

Paxton was all smiles at the signing with his long hair flowing past his earlobes, much like most of his Lobos teammates, and said that this experience is going to be great for a multitude of reasons.

“It’s more excitement than anything,” Rees said after he signed the letter of intent, “I’m ready to travel and see what the world is like.”

Traveling the world on the Hesston College Larks baseball team will not be the only reason that Rees chose the school just north of Wichita, Kansas. He also said it was because of the positive attention he was receiving from head coach Kyle Olson and the rest of the team.

“This coach really reached out and kept in touch a lot before and after the visit, which [other schools] didn’t,” Rees said, “the way this coach reacted to me just really showed how much he wants me on the team.”

And for good reason too because that Larks team will be getting quite a bit from this Riverton-native-turned-Lander-superstar, mainly someone who can do it all.

“They (Hesston) are getting a utility, I can pretty much play anywhere,” Rees said with a laugh.

But Rees isn’t gung-ho to get traveling to the sunflower state just yet. He wants to make sure that he leaves the Lobos with something important, other than a trophy at the end of the year, he wants to leave a lasting impression on “the leadership side” because “I really think a strong leader can bring the team together”.

Now although that leadership is important, the state title is also up there in value. What’s even better is that coach Rees and his son get to play for that title next month in their own backyard, the Lander City Park baseball stadium–something that carries a lot of weight for the team as a whole.

“It’s a big energy boost and we work hard four nights a week on just practicing,” coach Rees said about what the state tournament being in Lander brings, “I don’t ask for perfection but there’s nothing wrong with striving towards it, and that’s what we do every night.”

That type of mindset will not only be a good reason to watch out for the Lobos this postseason but it’s a reason to keep an eye on Paxton as he goes to Kansas to make a name for himself.