Lander Lobos’ Keegan Stephenson signs with Lyndon

By Travis Gupton

LANDER – The Lander Lobos have had a lot of success over the last three years. In 2020 they brought a state title back to Lander after a stellar season, and on Sunday they brought their second state title in three years in front of their home crowd.

The success did not stop there, however, as on Monday the second Lobos player of the year signed his letter of intent to play ball at the next level in college.

Keegan Stephenson was a big playmaker on the last day of the state tournament and the day after winning it all he signed to play at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon in Lyndon, Vermont.

Lyndon is a Division-III school in Vermont that is a part of the North Atlantic Conference where the Hornets, Lyndon’s mascot, just missed out on the playoffs in the 2021 season.

“They are getting a pretty hard worker,” Stephenson said about the kind of player Lyndon is getting this upcoming year, “ I work hard all the time. I do my best each time to just keep going and I have goals I want to achieve in college.”

Stephenson signed in front of a small group at Lander High School’s Fieldhouse on Monday and his head coach, the Lobos’ own David Rees, was in attendance.

“He has a heart of gold,” Rees said, “I love that kid like he was my own son and I treat him that way too. At the end of the day I just love this kid.”

One of the assistant coaches of the Lobos is Stephenson’s father, Shannon, and he was as proud as could be. Not only as a coach, but as a father.

“I’m a little emotional right now,” Shannon Stephenson said, “I’m super proud of him and then adding the state title is just the icing on the cake.”

The Lobos will play in the Pacific Northwest Regionals in July before Keegan heads off to Lyndon in the fall. Keegan is a utility player and so it is not known what position he will play as of now at Lyndon.