Lander Little League elevates over other All-Stars in Lovell

By Shawn O’Brate

LOVELL – After the conclusion of the little league regular season the All-Stars for both Lander and Riverton have plenty of work to do before they are ready for the state tournament next weekend, but the 12U Lander Little League All-Stars may already be in postseason form after an impressive display against competition in Lovell’s tournament this past weekend.

The Lander All-Stars dominated the teams in front of them this past weekend with skill on the mound, great catching in the outfield, and bats that exploded throughout the games with comebacks and adversity all checked off the boxes.

“Every kid can pitch and every kid can hit,” assistant coach Brian Oland said about the All-Star team, “usually you need six or seven good pitchers to make a run and we have that.”

They started their tournament play against the Cody All-Star team, immediately going up 4–3 in the first inning thanks to some singles from Isaac Oland and Daxton Platt, as well as some ground outs and sacrifice flies to help.

Lander would add on two more runs in the second, but where they really outperformed Cody was on the mound. After dropping their first two pitchers in the second inning the Lander team was helped tremendously by Afton Cox who threw five strikeouts in the three innings he pitched, only allowing two runs and not allowing a single hit.

They would win the game against Cody 6–5 for their first win as a team so far this postseason before immediately routing the Powell All-Star 12U team by a score of 17–0, enforcing the mercy rule three innings in.

All but one Lander player would get at least one hit in that blowout victory, leading them into the final day of play with some high morale and some polished techniques to carry them into their matchup with Riverton.

Lander would handle that game somewhat differently, tying up the game 2–2 in the first inning after some strong hits by Riverton’s Mason Hilyard and some speedy running from Corbin Combs brought it to 2–0 early in the game.

After that first inning it was all Lander though. Oland would go three-for-three in the game, bringing in three RBIs alongside Tanner Guina’s outstanding relief pitching where he struck out five Riverton batters and only allowed one hit.

Lander would win their rivalry matchup with Riverton by a score of 13–2.

Finally, the final game had come for the Lander All-Stars against the home team Big Horn All-Stars.

The two teams would trade leads back and forth for most of the game with three and four-run innings coming inadvertently for Lander and consistent hitting keeping Big Horn in the game for the most part.

Lander would tack on 16 hits to their impressive tally mark for the weekend, scoring 13 runs total and those runs would hold the lead thanks to some swift work on the mound when needed.

Jacob Bush, Grady Eagle and Oland would combine for 199 pitches thrown in the game, with 99 of them being strikes and 15 of their batters faced ending in strikeouts. These pitchers, specifically Oland in the clean-up role, would secure the tournament victory for the Lander team as they entered the sixth inning tied at 12 but would not allow another run for the final two innings.

In that final inning, though, the game-winning run would come from an error after a wild pitch soared past Big Horn’s catcher and Bush took his chance at home, scoring before the pitcher walked Canyon Francis.

Nonetheless, the victory was well-earned and coach Oland knows it.

“These kids are really eager to learn, they have lots of reps in practice, almost everyone hit a ball to the fence and they’re just great kids, great ball-players all around,” coach Oland said after the weekend concluded.

Now that this “warm up” for the state tournament is over for the Lander All-Stars they look towards that big, final tournament with high hopes and great odds to win it all with such an experienced team.

“This is a complete team,” coach Oland said, “we’re lucky to have such a deep team and most of them have three to four years of experience…I’m just excited to see what we can do out there.”

State tournament begins on July 20th in Cody where Lander and Riverton will face off against the All-Stars from cities all over Wyoming.