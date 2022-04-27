Lander Library to Host the “Met” for a 13th Season. 

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The Lander Fremont County Library at 200 Amoretti St, will again be hosting the Metropolitan Opera Live HD Broadcasts for its 13th year starting in October.

While the new season of the Met Operas has been confirmed, several operas from the current season are still to be performed. They are:

• Turandot, Sat., May 7, 10:55 am, Puccini

• Lucia Di Lammermoor, Sat., May 21, 10:55 am, Donizetti

• Hamlet, Sat., June 4, 10:55 am, Brett Dean

The “world Famous” The Metropolitan Opera was founded in 1883, with its first opera house built on Broadway and 39th Street by a group of wealthy businessmen who wanted their own theater. In the company’s early years, the management changed course several times, first performing everything in Italian (even Carmen and Lohengrin), then everything in German (even Aida and Faust), before finally settling into a policy of performing most works in their original language, with some notable exceptions.

The small group of private benefactors in Lander, fans of the Opera without question, fund the program on behalf of the community, allowing students, teachers and patrons of the arts to sit, relax, eat and enjoy the pageantry of some of the greatest musical events of our time.

Ray Charles, one of the 5 private benefactors, shared his passion and commitment with the Lander Journal and Wyotoday.com and with the schedule coming up, it will be a fantastic year for opera. Starting in October 2022 and running through May 2023, there is time for everyone to enjoy a show. The opera is free to enjoy for all and there will be sandwich orders taken by the staff of the Breadbox and delivered to the Library so you may eat and enjoy operas like La Boheme, Don Giovanni and for Christmas, The Magic Flute just to name a few. Lander can once again enjoy the “season” at the Metropolitan Opera thanks to the generosity of others.