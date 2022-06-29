Lander Legends struggles against Cody

LANDER – Last week the newly-formed American Legion baseball team in Lander, the Lander Legends, took on Cody in a double-header in an effort to gain more baseball knowledge and raise the winning percentage for the young Lander athletes.

Cody would end up winning both games, one by a score of 11–6 and the other by a score of 21–8, but with every loss comes learning experiences.

Some of those learning experiences will be on show again on June 28th against Evanston and the other will be the following day against Douglas–be sure to check out the weekend edition of Fremont County Sports in the Ranger and Lander Journal to see the scores and stats.

But after those games finish there will also be a large gathering at the Lander Library to discuss the future of the new American Legion team as they become officially sanctioned as a team next year.

“All community members interested in the future of Legion ball are encouraged to be there,” Paula Kihn, American Legion Board 33 President said about the meeting.

The meeting will revolve around the coaches for next season as they will now be paid thanks to the newfound sanction from the American Legion organization. Current head coach, Brian Oland,

After that meeting the Legends have a full slate of games for the week with July 7th being the Legends’ final away game as they face off against Evanston once again.

If you are interested in the future of baseball in Lander, outside of tee-ball and Senior Babe Ruth, be sure to stop by the meeting at the Lander Library June 30th at 6:30!