Lander Landmark Pizza Place has Closed

Tony’s Pizza is Lander has closed. The announcement was made this afternoon by owner Adam Kirkpatrick on Facebook. His statement is copied below:

Friends, I want to let you know that I have closed Tony’s. This is a good thing for myself and my family as frankly, it hasn’t been working for us for years. I’ve felt as though I’ve been slowly but steadily failing for too long and the time has come to make a change. I know many of you will be saddend by this and I am as well. It’s been a pleasure to serve you. I’d like to thank all of my customers over the years and say thank you for letting me be a part of your lives. I’d like to especially thank the open mic crowd; you were always my favorite. I’m not going anywhere so it’s not as though I will be a stranger but I’m hanging up my apron and looking to do something else. This particular failure is one that I would like to own and accept in a positive light because we had a lot more wins along the way. I’ll miss the smiles, and the Noodle slinging kids conning quarters for gumballs. I’ll miss the smell of garlic and tomato sauce. I will miss being able to try and make you all happy with cheese bread and cold beers. But I’m also looking forward to spending more time with my family and more time on some of my creative endeavors. I’m looking forward to writing a new chapter in my life. Thanks again and much love.

P.s. the Bruce finished with an undefeated record.